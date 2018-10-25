Chiellini and Bonucci can teach defending at Harvard: Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has mastered the art of the double-edged compliment, and his praise for Juventus after their 1-0 Champions League Group H win at Old Trafford yesterday morning (Singapore time) will have made for uncomfortable listening for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

United were outclassed by the Serie A giants and Mourinho made no effort to sugar-coat that reality, but his comments were a thinly-veiled critique of the club's direction and their decision not to buy him the central defender he repeatedly asked for in the summer.

To highlight that point, the Portuguese praised Juve's centre-back pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Said Mourinho: "Everybody tried, everybody was strong, everybody was strong mentally to try until the end.

"Juventus felt it and, instead of the control they had in the first half, in the second half they defended and they ended the game with an extra central defender to add to the amazing Chiellini, the amazing Bonucci.

"Mr Bonucci and Mr Chiellini could give some Harvard University classes about how to be a central defender.

"A team with everything - they have talent everywhere, all over the pitch. So it was a really difficult match for us."

Asked if United needed investment to reach the level of clubs like Juventus, Mourinho replied bluntly: "Yes".

He added: "Juventus are champions for seven years in a row, two Champions League finals in the last four or five years and not happy with what they have, they want more, they want more.