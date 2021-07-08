Chiesa will terrify anyone in the final: Neil Humphreys

Federico Chiesa puts Italy ahead against Spain with a curler on the hour mark.

Federico Chiesa doesn't care about the Wembley roar, the size of the crowd or the magnitude of the occasion.

He's not interested in the poignant backstories of his Euro 2020 final opponents. As far as he's concerned, he's coming home. And the Italians are coming with him.

In a tournament that has exceeded expectations, which were admittedly low at the outset, Chiesa has gone beyond even the positive narrative to reach something that isn't quite Italian, or predictable, or even measurable.

He's reached the Promised Land before a ball has been kicked in the final. The Italian winger plays without fear. Or, at the very least, he does a remarkable impression of a young footballer unfazed by all things gargantuan.

The 23-year-old kicked things off by kicking his country into the quarter-finals. His extra-time goal in the 2-1 win over Austria now reads like an audacious statement of intent.

Chiesa confused a tense, goalless, last-16 tie for a kickabout with his mates in a local park. As a substitute, he wandered on to the pitch with six minutes remaining and then, in extra-time, spanked a shot into the far corner.

But he didn't just do that, did he? First, he controlled an impossibly high ball with his head and shoulder, slipped his marker and then spanked a shot into the far corner.

The finish was almost as extraordinary as the nonchalance surrounding it. Chiesa has the air of the coolest customer, struggling to understand the pandemonium around him.

Of course, he scored a stunning goal to break the deadlock. That was his job. What's all the fuss?

He's the laid-back get-out-of-jail card that keeps on giving, capable of changing a game's complexion with a quick spin. It's been a theme of Italy's intoxicating run to the final.

In the quarter-final, the Italians managed to overcome the Belgians, matching their opponents' aggressive approach and encouraging the powerful Chiesa to torment Thorgan Hazard and Jan Vertonghen.

Like a giddy kid, he skipped between the pair and made himself available for teammates, a blessed relief during a long, physical tussle.

But when the Italians tried to beat the Spaniards at their own game in the semis, the move almost backfired.

Roberto Mancini's men hadn't reached the semi-final with a possession-based game, but a progressive style that had suited attacking talents like Chiesa and the fabulous full-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

But the injured Spinazzola had his tournament cruelly cut short and the Italians had their game plan cut to ribbons by Spain's dominant midfield.

In a toe-to-toe battle between intricate passers, the Azzurri were out of their depth. If only they had an ice-cold predator capable of catching out opponents with a little rope-a-dope.

Chiesa's stunning goal against the Spaniards encapsulated all things bright and beautiful about the unlikely lads from Italy.

First, they counter-attacked. They stopped fighting an unwinnable fight in midfield and sprung a trap.

Second, they flourished down the left. Maybe Chiesa was doing that thing he's been doing all through the tournament.

The Italians needed an outstanding moment of skill, precision and joyous energy to compensate for Spinazzola's absence at left-back? No problem. On the hour mark, Chiesa wandered from right to left and scored one of the goals of the tournament.

What's all the fuss?

He keeps doing this. A tight situation, a slither of space, a quick picture in the mind and he's away, a sinewy slipstream across the box and an exquisite strike into the far corner.

Spain made it 1-1 through Alvaro Morata 10 minutes from time, but Italy advanced with a 4-2 shoot-out victory. Job done. Bring on the final.

Italy's opponents will obviously ponder the contrasting qualities of Marco Verratti's intelligence, Jorginho's control and Nicolo Barella's aggression, but Chiesa is a different proposition altogether.

Juventus' disappointing season didn't stop their newcomer chalking up 14 goals and 10 assists in a first campaign in Turin that didn't culminate with the Serie A crown but may finish with the Euro 2020 trophy.

Chiesa doesn't stand still. He irritated Jordi Alba all game long. He's a winger that cuts inside or pulls wide. He switches flanks, pops up in the No. 10 role and finishes like a veteran striker.

The Italians have no one else quite as unpredictable as their unflappable forward. Nor will their opponents at Wembley.

Chiesa's greatest asset in the Euro 2020 final may well be his uncanny ability to play as if it's not the Euro 2020 final. First minute, last minute, stoppage time, extra-time, it's all the same to him.

If a rare chance falls his way, he will not miss.