Chilwell hails bond between Chelsea and Man City's England players
Defender Ben Chilwell said the Champions League final helped strengthen the bonds between the English players at Chelsea and Manchester City and that it will benefit the Three Lions ahead of Euro 2020.
Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount were part of the Chelsea team who beat City 1-0 in last month's final, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling featuring for the English Premier League champions.
Chilwell said there was no awkwardness when the players met up again at the England training camp.
"If anything, and it's quite weird to say, it's actually brought us closer," the 24-year-old told British media before Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia.
"To share a Champions League final, although they were on the losing side - it's going to be good for us, put us in good stead going into this tournament.
"It can only be a positive."
After playing Croatia, England face Scotland next Friday and the Czech Republic four days later, with all their group games at Wembley.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, who has not played since picking up an ankle injury against Aston Villa on May 9, returned to training yesterday. - REUTERS
