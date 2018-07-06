China mourns 'psychic' World Cup stray cat

A "psychic" cat in China that correctly predicted the outcome of six World Cup games has met an untimely end, prompting thousands to pour out their grief on Chinese social media.

The orange-furred tabby, named "Baidian'er", which means "white spot" in Chinese, was a stray that prowled around the Palace Museum in Beijing's Forbidden City.

He was offered two bowls of food, with the flags of competing World Cup teams stuck in the ground behind them.

Baidian'er correctly predicted the results of six World Cup games.

He achieved such fame that the Palace Museum even set up an account for him on Weibo, China's popular Twitter-like platform.

Unfortunately, Baidian'er's correct prediction of an Argentinian win against Nigeria turned out to be his last.