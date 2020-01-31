China postpones 2020 season due to Wuhan virus
China yesterday announced the suspension of all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League (CSL) season, in response to the Wuhan virus epidemic.
The 2020 CSL was due to kick off on Feb 22. But it was shelved along with "all types of football matches" in order to "carry out prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic," said a Chinese FA statement.
The announcement comes hours after the World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled in Nanjing in March, were postponed until 2021 after advice from the World Health Organisation. - AFP
