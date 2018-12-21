Chinese FA imposes salary cap on domestic players

Chinese football yesterday imposed a salary cap of 10 million yuan (S$1.98m) a year for domestic players.

The swingeing measure is part of a ramped-up effort by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) to clamp down on big spending and get teams to toe a tougher financial line.

There will also be a limit on bonuses and other financial inducements for domestic players, according to state sports channel CCTV5.

Foreign players are not affected by the salary cap, which will be in place for the new Chinese Super League season when it starts in the spring.

Two years ago, Brazilian attacking midfielder Oscar joined Shanghai SIPG from Chelsea for an Asian-record 60 million euros (S$94m) and Argentine forward Carlos Tevez signed for rivals Shanghai Shenhua, both earning some of the highest wages in world football.

Their high-profile arrivals, along with dozens of other foreign stars, triggered fears that Chinese clubs were distorting the international transfer market with overinflated wages and fees.