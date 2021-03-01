Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu cease operations
Chinese football was thrown into disarray yesterday as the owners of reigning Chinese Super League (CSL) champions Jiangsu announced the club would cease operations with immediate effect.
A post on Jiangsu's WeChat account expressed hope of new backers or that a "company of insight" would be willing to consult on the team's future.
The club's owner, Nanjing-based retailer Suning Group, which also owns Serie A giants Inter Milan, said earlier this month it intended to focus on core businesses, leaving non-retail assets at risk.
ASSETS
These assets include Jiangsu, who won the CSL title in November for the first time with a play-off victory over eight-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande.
Jiangsu was previously coached by ex-England manager Fabio Capello, and had attempted to sign Gareth Bale, formerly the world's most expensive player, from Real Madrid in 2019.
Jiangsu's predicament could cause upheaval in the Asian Champions League, days after Chinese FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng were expelled from the continental competition due to "overdue payables". - REUTERS
