Christian Eriksen felt like 'black sheep' after wanting to leave

Christian Eriksen says he was made out to be "the bad guy" at Tottenham Hotspur because he spoke openly of his desire for a fresh challenge when his contract expired at the English Premier League club.

The 27-year-old Dane, who joined Spurs in 2013 and moved to Inter Milan last month, had said after Tottenham's defeat by Liverpool in last season's Champions League final that he wanted to try something new.

"If you have a short contract, you'll be the black sheep," Eriksen told the BBC.

"I was very honest... I didn't want to hide like a lot of players do. Everyone's different... I wanted to say it out loud.

"I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there."

Eriksen, whose contract was due to expire in June, said he had worked to improve his form earlier in the season, when Mauricio Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho.