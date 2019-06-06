Christian Eriksen wants to leave Spurs, hints at Real Madrid interest

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen says he is ready to leave Tottenham Hotspur for a new challenge at another club ahead of next season.

Eriksen, who arrived at Spurs from Ajax Amsterdam in August 2013, has been a pivotal figure in Mauricio Pochettino's squad which finished runners-up to Liverpool in the Champions League and were fourth in the English Premier League.

"I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new," the 27-year-old told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

"I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football, you never know when there could be a decision like that.

"It could be at any point."

Eriksen has one year left on his Spurs contract and Spanish media reports have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, who are looking to revamp their squad under Zinedine Zidane after a disappointing season in which they finished third in the league.

Said Eriksen: "Real Madrid are a step up but then it would take Real Madrid picking up the phone and making contact with Tottenham and saying that they want Christian.