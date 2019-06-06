Christian Eriksen wants to leave Spurs, hints at Real Madrid interest
Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen says he is ready to leave Tottenham Hotspur for a new challenge at another club ahead of next season.
Eriksen, who arrived at Spurs from Ajax Amsterdam in August 2013, has been a pivotal figure in Mauricio Pochettino's squad which finished runners-up to Liverpool in the Champions League and were fourth in the English Premier League.
"I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new," the 27-year-old told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.
"I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.
"I hope that something will be decided this summer. That is the plan. In football, you never know when there could be a decision like that.
"It could be at any point."
Eriksen has one year left on his Spurs contract and Spanish media reports have linked him with a move to Real Madrid, who are looking to revamp their squad under Zinedine Zidane after a disappointing season in which they finished third in the league.
Said Eriksen: "Real Madrid are a step up but then it would take Real Madrid picking up the phone and making contact with Tottenham and saying that they want Christian.
"And that they haven't done, as far as I know." - AFP
