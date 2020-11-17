Christian Eriksen’s penalties seal Denmark win over Iceland
A pair of penalties by Christian Eriksen, including a stoppage-time winner, capped a superb individual performance as Denmark beat Iceland 2-1 in Copenhagen yesterday morning (Singapore time) to set up a final-day showdown with Nations League A, Group 2 leaders Belgium.
Eriksen had put the Danes ahead from the spot early on and struck the winner two minutes into stoppage time, after Vidar Orn Kjartansson had levelled with five minutes remaining.
The win put Denmark on 10 points after five games, two behind Belgium ahead of their meeting in Leuven on Thursday morning.
Already relegated to League B, it was Iceland's fifth defeat and they now travel to face England. - REUTERS
