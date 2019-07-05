Christian Pulisic gives timely reminder of his ability: Richard Buxton

Christian Pulisic has bagged three goals and as many assists in five matches at the Gold Cup.

Frank Lampard arrives in the Chelsea hot seat with his eyes wide open but his hands tied tight.

The right job has come around at the wrong time for the former England international.

His dream return to Stamford Bridge risks being soured before it even begins in earnest.

In Christian Pulisic, however, Lampard holds the key to Harry Houdini levels of escapology.

Mere hours before his appointment as Blues manager was finally confirmed, one of his more high-profile new charges proved that Eden Hazard's switch to Real Madrid is not the end of the world.

Pulisic bagged a brace to help the United States defeat Jamaica 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), steering them into the Gold Cup final against Mexico on Monday.

Everything that the Londoners stood to lose from their Belgian talisman's defection to the Spanish capital was on display at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Pulisic brought the noise to ''Music City'' in a fashion that his predecessor in the Chelsea front line would be proud of.

Showing an array of slaloming runs, clever flicks and a couple of goals, it was a Hazard-esque performance in all but name.

''Music City'' might never see a greater example of individual showmanship. Not even a weather delay could dampen the former Borussia Dortmund winger's repertoire.

Pulisic stands where Hazard did seven years ago. He joins Chelsea with a hefty price tag, a burgeoning reputation and lofty expectations that he will offer them something they currently don't have.

Arguably, the stakes are actually far higher for the 20-yearold.

His £58 million (S$98.9m) move in January was a pre-empptive strike by the Europa League holders, designed to lift the impending gloom of their Fifaimposed two-window transfer ban, as well as Hazard's eventual departure to Real.

But Pulisic is not simply a calculated risk on another bigname player, as proved to be the case with Gonzalo Higuain last season under Lampard's predecessor, Maurizio Sarri.

Juergen Klopp saw fit to entertain a potential reunion with his one-time Dortmund prodigy at Liverpool, before a competition for places and inflated price tag put paid to the idea.

The newly crowned European champions could come to rue that one which got away.

There is a reason that fans in Pulisic's homeland have dubbed him ''Captain America''.

At the Gold Cup, the youngster, who has been wearing the captain's armband, has continually led by example.

His brace against Jamaica took his direct involvement in the United States' previous 42 goals to just under half.

That level of influence will be music to the ears of Lampard and ease trepidation within Chelsea's fan base.

LION'S DEN

Pulisic will be stepping into the lion's den from next season.

The English Premier League is unlike anything he has encountered, both with the national team and during four seasons in the Bundesliga.

Suffocating defences will ensure that his showboating is kept to a minimum.

Yet, he is more than wellequipped to handle the pressures of leading a Chelsea team who are set to be in a state of flux, even if the feel-good factor of Lampard's return proves long-lasting.

During his formative years, Pulisic made the conscientious decision to break out from his comfort zone in order to test himself at the game's highest levels with Dortmund.

Filling Hazard's No.10 shirt, both metaphorically and literally, is unlikely to faze him.