Cisse wants more African coaches

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said more African coaches are needed to take football on the continent to the next level and develop teams capable of challenging for the World Cup.

Pele predicted in 1977 that an African team would win the tournament by 2000 but the continent has produced only three quarter-finalists in the last 28 years. Cisse's 2002 Senegal side were one of those, along with Cameroon in 1990 and Ghana in 2010.

GROUP H POLAND SENEGAL

Ahead of his side's World Cup opener against Poland tonight, he said players from those teams were now turning to coaching, and that could provide a crucial boost to African football.

Said Cisse: "I represent a new generation. We're good players with pasts as professional football players and are very good tactically. We have the right to be among the top international coaches." - AFP

PREDICTIONS

Former Singapore international Aleksandar Duric: Poland to win 2-0

Poland have so much more experience than Senegal. Robert Lewandowski is Poland’s best player and one of the best strikers in the world and he will be well supported by Napoli pair Piotr Zielinski and Arkadiusz Milik.

Former Singapore international Noh Alam Shah: 1-1 draw

Both teams are evenly matched, and I’m rooting for star players Lewandowski and Sadio Mane to find

the net.

One FM and Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert: Poland to win 2-1

Senegal have been tipped by many as Africa’s best hope in Russia , but expect Lewandowski and company to show why they are top seeds of Group H.