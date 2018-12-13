City agree deal to sign US goalkeeper

Manchester City have agreed a deal that will see United States international goalkeeper Zack Steffen join them from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew next July, the English Premier League champions said.

The exact financial details of the four-year contract were not revealed.

The 23-year-old Steffen began his career with Freiburg, playing 14 times for the German side before switching to the Ohio-based Crew in 2016. He has made 63 regular-season starts since his debut in 2017.