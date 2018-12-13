City agree deal to sign US goalkeeper
Manchester City have agreed a deal that will see United States international goalkeeper Zack Steffen join them from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew next July, the English Premier League champions said.
The exact financial details of the four-year contract were not revealed.
The 23-year-old Steffen began his career with Freiburg, playing 14 times for the German side before switching to the Ohio-based Crew in 2016. He has made 63 regular-season starts since his debut in 2017.
Steffen made his international debut against Bosnia in January before adding another five caps. - REUTERS
Toure leaves Olympiakos
Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has left Olympiakos Piraeus by mutual agreement, just three months after rejoining the Greek Super League club.
Toure, who was released by City after a limited role last season, chose to join the Piraeus club where he won the domestic double in the 2005-06 season. However, his second spell ended after just five appearances.
Toure, 35, joined Barcelona in 2007 and won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2009. He moved to City in 2010, where he won three EPL titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup. - REUTERS
Oezil, Ramsey back for Arsenal
Arsenal's Mesut Oezil and Aaron Ramsey have returned to full training following back and ankle injuries respectively, the club reported yesterday.
The Gunners confirmed that Ramsey, who missed his side's 1-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend, and Oezil, who missed Arsenal's last four games, are back in contention for tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League clash with Qarabag at Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal, who are on a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions, have already qualified for the Europa League's Round of 32.
