City are title favourites even if they lose 5-0: Collymore

Juergen Klopp's (left) Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last met in October, when they shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

No result, not even a 5-0 humbling and a 10-point deficit to English Premier League leaders Liverpool, will convince former Reds striker Stan Collymore that English Premier League champions Manchester City will relinquish the title.

England's top two sides meet in Manchester on Friday morning (Singapore time) in the biggest game of the season so far, with Liverpool seven points clear of City at the EPL summit.

Despite City boss Pep Guardiola calling the Reds "maybe the best team in the world right now" and suggesting that his side's title defence might be over if they don't win at the Etihad, Collymore isn't convinced.

EPL MAN CITY LIVERPOOL

The former England striker wrote in his Daily Mirror column: "Even if Liverpool were to beat Manchester City 5-0 at the Etihad... I'd still have Pep Guardiola's men down as my favourites to win the title...

"City have the capacity and capability to easily put together a run of 15 games unbeaten, and while Liverpool themselves are unbeaten in 20 Premier League matches, it still nags me that a 10-point lead - as it would be by Friday - could quickly be eroded with so much football still to be played.

"That's largely because City have had their wobble now and we know they have such a good squad. But it's also because they have completed this course before and we know that counts for plenty.

"Liverpool, on the other hand, haven't encountered any problems yet this season and we don't know how they will respond when the inevitable slip does come."

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, however, disagrees, saying that anything but a City win would be the death knell for their title aspirations.

The former England man told Sky Sports: "If Liverpool don't lose at Man City, then that rules City out of the title race.

"They will be seven points behind if they draw that. Liverpool are unbeaten, and would have to lose three matches before the end of the season - no chance...

"This might sound silly, but I'd be shocked if Manchester City won this game...

"I just can't see how they can stop Liverpool from scoring goals. As the game goes on, I just don't see how Liverpool don't go on to win it.

"My only question of Liverpool would be how they play it.

GO FOR THE JUGULAR

"Do they go out and think that if they draw they've probably taken Manchester City out of the equation? Or do they go for the jugular and win the Premier League on Thursday night?"

Reds playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri insists that his team are not concerned with derailing the Citizens' title tilt.

He said: "For us, we don't go there to take Man City out of the race, we go there for a Premier League game.

"We go there to make a good performance. That's the only goal that we have. There are not other things in our minds at the moment."

The Reds' 54 points after 20 league games is the third-highest haul in EPL history, behind only Chelsea (55 points in 2005/06) and Manchester City (58 points in 2017/18) - both of whom went on to lift the title.

That has prompted Liverpool legend John Aldridge to proclaim that this is the best Liverpool side in 30 years.

He wrote in his Liverpool Echo column: "This is the best Liverpool team since the title-winning side I played in back in 1987/88.

"Over the past 30 years, we've had some great teams but none of them have played consistently at the level we're seeing from Juergen Klopp's side this season.

"We famously went 29 games unbeaten from the start of the season en route to winning the title in 1988. I would absolutely love to see the current crop beat that record.

"Can they do it? I don't see any reason why not."

However, former Liverpool attacker Raheem Sterling, who was a star of City's own record-breaking side that finished last season with 100 points and 106 goals, warned that his side are confident of beating the Reds.

Said the 24-year-old: "If we can play the way we know we can play, we can beat anyone.

"It's going to be a great game on Thursday and we're all looking forward to it."