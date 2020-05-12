City Football Group buy ninth club

The owners of English Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy Belgian second division club Lommel SK, City Football Group (CFG) said in a statement yesterday.

The Belgian team will become the ninth club in the CFG network, which includes Major League Soccer side New York City, Spanish second-tier club Girona, Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos and Australia's Melbourne City, the BBC reported.

CFG are set to wipe out Lommel's debt worth £1.75 million (S$3m) as part of the deal.

"This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent," said CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano.

"We were attracted to Lommel's culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development and we look forward to learning from their approach and helping the club to evolve in the months and years ahead."