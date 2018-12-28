City handicapped by Fernandinho's absence

Since Pep Guardiola arrived in 2016, Man City have won 71.3 per cent of games with Fernandinho, and 59.3 per cent without him.

For all of Manchester City's riches, they still seem unable to cope with the absence of one man - midfielder Fernandinho.

The 33-year-old Brazilian's unavailability due to a thigh injury has coincided with the champions' slump in form.

Following their 2-1 defeat by Leicester City on Boxing Day - their second straight loss in the English Premier League - Pep Guardiola's men have slipped to third, seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Goals from Ricardo Pereira and Marc Albrighton cancelled out Bernardo Silva's early strike and condemned the champions to another loss, following Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Ilkay Guendogan took Fernandinho's place in the defeat by Leicester, while centre-back John Stones deputised for him against Palace, but neither had the same influence.

Sky Sports reported that since Guardiola arrived in 2016, City have won 71.3 per cent of games with Fernandinho, and only 59.3 per cent without him.

Those statistics have not gone unnoticed by former Manchester United defender Phil Neville, who was speaking as a pundit on BBC's Match of the Day programme.

"They are not playing with the same intensity and they are not playing with the same speed," Neville said after City's 2-1 loss to Leicester.

"When you look at their squad, they have the best squad in the Premier League. You can swop players and their performances don't drop.

"But the minute Fernandinho doesn't play, there's a massive hole in that midfield. You saw the gaps that James Maddison got into.

"They've got two players for every position, apart from that one.

"Guendogan played today, Stones played in midweek.

"(With Fernandinho) they concede (fewer) goals, they score more goals and they win more games. He's irreplaceable for them."

Finding a replacement for Fernandinho was certainly tough.

Said Guardiola: "Fernandinho is not available to play, so we have to overcome.

"Guendogan played good, he was good with the ball. We don't have this player like Fernandinho in this position, we have to think about it and solve it."

Formerly accustomed to being chased, City now have to do the chasing.

They can reduce the gap on leaders Liverpool when they host the Reds next Friday morning (Singapore time).

But first, they must overcome the doubts in their minds. Guardiola admitted that confidence would have been shaken following their third EPL defeat in four matches - their unbeaten run was halted by Chelsea earlier this month.

"Now there will be doubts, and what you have to do is try to change the dynamic to winning and put in a good performance," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"I don't forget who we are, how good we are, how exceptional the lads are in the locker rooms.

"The fact is we lost three in four, and the last two, and if you want to be real contenders, we have to win again."

Guardiola suggested that Liverpool and Tottenham were peaking at the right time while his team were lagging behind on current form.

"They are better than us in that moment, you have to accept it," Guardiola added.

"The reality is there are two or three teams better than us.

"We're not talking about whether we can take Liverpool or get to Liverpool or whatever, the issue is about winning another game, and thinking in ourselves about how we can improve."