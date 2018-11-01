City at near full-strength

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will have a near-full squad to choose from ahead of their League Cup clash against Fulham tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

LEAGUE CUP, ROUND OF 16 MAN CITY FULHAM

Midfielder Ilkay Guendogan, who had missed the last four games, returned to training along with Fabian Delph on Tuesday.

Brazilian fullback Danilo and centreback Eliaquim Mangala are also back in training, reported the Manchester Evening News.

Their return comes at a timely period for Guardiola as City face a gruelling schedule of four games in 12 days, culminating with the Manchester Derby at the Etihad on Nov 11.

Defending champions City are leading the English Premier League table, but only on goal difference ahead of Liverpool, with Chelsea only two points behind.

The title race promises to be a lot closer this term, which is probably why City midfielder Bernardo Silva believes retaining the EPL crown would be an even better achievement than their record-breaking triumph last season.

Guardiola's side smashed a host of EPL milestones as they finished 19 points clear of second-placed Manchester United last term.

And, while they haven't hit those heights so far this season, City are firmly in the hunt to win the title again.

They have racked up eight wins from 10 games and their sixth successive clean sheet, but Silva believes it will be much tougher for City to remain on top this season, reported AFP.

"I think it will be harder because last season, nobody was expecting us to win as many games and to reach that level of points, so this season, the teams know they have to do better to beat us," Silva said.

"Of course, it will be very hard, but we will work every game to get the three points and, at the end of it, try and celebrate winning one more Premier League.

"I think either Chelsea and Liverpool are contenders, they are very strong, Arsenal as well.

"Even Tottenham, even though they lost, they're still contenders."

What makes City's quest slightly easier is the fact they have already visited Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham and have come away unscathed, with seven points.

Silva added that it could be important to have picked up points in these games ahead of the return fixtures, which will come over the title run-in.

"I think that's important to win these games, to have a draw away at Anfield, to win at the Emirates and now here at Wembley, it's important," he said after the 1-0 win over Spurs on Monday.

"But still they have to come to play us at the Etihad, which is a bit better for us. It's still the beginning of the season... we have to keep strong and with the ambition of winning every game and never relax."