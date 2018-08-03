City nearing full strength; de Bruyne, Sterling to return on Monday

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany, Kyle Walker and Fabian Delph have all ended their holidays early to return to training on Wednesday, but are unlikely to start in Sunday's Community Shield game against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's squad are nearing full-strength, with Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and England forward Raheem Sterling set to join the side next Monday.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper HBVL, de Bruyne's agent Patrick de Koster said: "Kev had permission to stay on holiday until Monday.

"At Manchester City, the players want to return earlier because they want to be ready when the season starts.

"He absolutely wants to join the team at Wembley to see them play (against Chelsea). After the game, he will return with the team to Manchester."

Guardiola was without many of his first-team stars, who represented their countries during the World Cup in Russia, for the recent pre-season tour of the United States, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Earlier this week, City welcomed back most of their squad, with Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Fernandinho returning to training at the City Football Academy after missing the American trip.

New signing Riyad Mahrez was also back in action after picking up an ankle injury in the first half of City's dramatic 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in their last pre-season game of the US tour.

The Algeria international, who moved from Leicester City for a club-record £60 million (S$107m), is expected to make the team for the Chelsea game along with Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane - the senior players who travelled to the US.

Impressive displays from academy players such as Phil Foden, Lukas Nmecha and Eric Garcia during the US tour could mean they start against Maurizio Sarri's side as well.

But, with City's English Premier League opener against Arsenal just nine days away, Guardiola is expected to give a run-out to several senior players, who returned this week.

Despite a far from smooth sailing pre-season, last season's EPL champions are not looking to add any big-name signings this summer, which comes as a surprise to Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Since running away with the EPL title 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United in a record-breaking season, City have only added Mahrez and Philippe Sandler (from PEC Zwolle) in the summer.

The Citizens have made it a point not to be bullied into paying over the odds, although Rummenigge believes City are still "global inflaters" in the transfer market and should learn from Real Madrid.

"He (Guardiola) said they originally planned to buy a few more players, but decided against it because they no longer want to be part of the madness," Rummenigge said.

"I was a bit surprised to hear this at first, but then I thought it would indeed be wonderful if this statement were to be true until the English window closes.

"City, Paris Saint-Germain - they've always been the global inflaters. Not Real, who have spent next to nothing in the past years, which is proof you don't have to join the madness to win the Champions League."