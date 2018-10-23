City need Champions League to be great: Guendogan

Manchester City broke a host of records and played some breathtaking football en route to the English Premier League title last season, but only Champions League glory would see them feted as a great team.

That is the view of City midfielder Ilkay Guendogan, ahead of his side's Group F clash with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Metalist Oblast Sports Complex in Ukraine tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

GROUP F SHAKHTAR DONETSK MAN CITY

"The Champions League is, in terms of club football, the most prestigious one," he told ESPN FC after being ruled out of the match with a hamstring strain.

"If you don't win it, you will never be named one of the greatest teams, no chance.

"So that's what you have to achieve, otherwise you will (just) be centurions in England.

"I'm sure one day another team will come, I'm not sure how long it will take, but some other team will come and also get 100 points in a Premier League season.

"It will not make the last season worse, it will still be special and (retain) a lot of positive and nice memories in our minds.

"But when you ask me how to be remembered as one of the greatest teams, I think it's a fact to win the Champions League."

However, City manager Pep Guardiola believes that his side lack that "something special" needed to secure European glory. He said at his pre-match press conference yesterday: "What I saw in my team last season, honestly I think we are not ready.

"That's what I feel. That doesn't mean we won't try, but to win the competition, it's not enough to want to win it.

"You have to have the experience. Every game we will learn.

"You have to have desire, the club, the chairman, the owner, the fans, the media. Everyone has to be in it.

"When that happens, to win this kind of title you have to be pushed from everybody surrounding Man City, and still we don't have that feeling.

"The fans push you to win the Champions League. When that happens you are closer.

"We are a good team, you can't deny that, but you need something special, we don't have that. Maybe in the future.

"Sooner or later we will... Hopefully as soon as possible."

Despite their largesse, the closest the Citizens have come to the European crown is the semi-finals in 2015/16.

Despite a favourable draw, City lost 2-1 at home to Lyon in their Champions League opener before needing an 87th-minute winner to beat Hoffenheim earlier this month.

They sit second in group on three points, one behind leaders Lyon.

The EPL champions can get their European campaign fully back on course with maximum points against Shakhtar tomorrow and on Nov 11.

Oleksandr Zinchenko came through Shakhtar's youth ranks and highlighted that the Ukrainian side will still be a threat despite losing some star names.

He said: "We all know how important the CL is, especially after the Lyon game...

"We all know this is a very good team with quality players. Of course they lose some players like Fred and Bernard but we have to be ready ourselves."

On Saturday, Guardiola had earmarked Zinchenko as an option to fill in at right-back but he said yesterday that first-choice right-back Kyle Walker, along with Kevin de Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy, "are ready".