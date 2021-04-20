City still don’t know ‘full extent’ of Kevin de Bruyne injury

Manchester City said yesterday that they do not know the "full extent" of the injury suffered by Kevin de Bruyne, but the Belgium midfielder will definitely miss the English Premier League leaders' game at Aston Villa on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

De Bruyne limped off in the second half of last Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea, which ended City's hopes of a historic quadruple.

The 29-year-old's injury is badly timed for City as they try to retain an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, and also win the Champions League and League Cup.

City travel to Villa, then play Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final on Sunday, before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint Germain on April 28.

"Manchester City can confirm that Kevin de Bruyne suffered injury to his right foot and ankle in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea," a City statement said yesterday.

"The extent of the problem is not yet known.