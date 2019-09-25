Class of ’92 would not save this Manchester United team: Gary Neville

From left, Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay react during the 2-0 loss at West Ham United.

Former Manchester United stalwart Gary Neville has said that even the emergence of a crop of youth players as talented as the Class of '92 cannot save his former club from their current mire.

Neville was one of the famed Class of '92 - alongside David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs - that broke through under Sir Alex Ferguson and went on to be key figures in United's subsequent successes.

The Red Devils have not fared as well since Ferguson's departure in 2013.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the fourth man to occupy the Old Trafford hot seat since the Scot's retirement, and his side have started the season underwhelmingly, sitting eighth in the English Premier League after two wins in six matches.

Ahead of tomorrow morning's League Cup third-round clash with Rochdale, United's former right-back said on The Gary Neville Podcast: "This squad is depleted. It's young, inexperienced and not ready... £900 million (S$1.54 billion) has been spent in the last seven or eight years, and there's nothing left of it, really.

"There are the bones of a squad, some young players from the academy that haven't cost that money.

"Potentially David de Gea, who is struggling. There's Harry Maguire, but there's a lot more rebuilding to do.

"I've said many times that Alan Hansen was right, you don't win anything with kids.

"The Class of '92 didn't win that Premier League title.

"We had Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Brian McClair and Peter Schmeichel. We had world-class performers and two of the best centre-backs ever.

"Keane was the most inspirational captain and leader, Cantona was world class, Schmeichel was the best in the world and Denis Irwin was brilliant.

"They pulled us through it. If the Class of '92 had gone into this team, we would have had no chance."

United's hierarchy has come under fire for the lack of investment in the squad, particularly after they ended last Sunday's 2-0 loss at West Ham United with no fit strikers.

INJURED STRIKERS

Anthony Martial and the 17-year-old Mason Greenwood missed the match through injury, while Marcus Rashford had to be substituted after suffering a groin problem.

The Red Devils let forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez join Inter Milan in the summer but did not sign any replacements.

To add to the ire of disgruntled supporters, United yesterday announced record revenues of £627.1m for the last financial year.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, however, insisted the club were not prioritising profits over trophies.

He said: "We and our growing global fan base demand success.

"Success means winning trophies. That target and that standard has never changed for Manchester United.

"The progress we made on the business side... underpins the continued investment in the football side.

"Much of the progress made around that investment - the academy, the recruitment department and the training ground facilities - is behind the scenes and therefore isn't immediately apparent to those on the outside looking in."