Class of 92's Salford earn promotion

David Beckham cheered Salford into the English Football League as the club he co-owns with Manchester United's famous "Class of 92" and Singaporean billionaire, Peter Lim clinched a 3-0 win against AFC Fylde in the National League play-off final on Saturday.

United legend Beckham was joined by former teammates Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt, and Lim in the stands at Wembley to watch Salford reach League Two for the first time.

Graham Alexander's side secured the promotion, thanks to goals by Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, Carl Piergianni and Ibou Touray.

Salford finished third in the regular season in the fifth tier, then beat Eastleigh on penalties to book a place in the final.

They have now achieved four promotions in five seasons since the Nevilles, Butt, Giggs and Paul Scholes took a 60 per cent stake in 2015 in conjunction with a 40 per cent share owned by Lim.

When Scholes had to give up his stake during a brief spell as Oldham manager this season, Beckham took on his share in Salford - a club based just 5.6km from Old Trafford.