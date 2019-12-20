Club World Cup final against Flamengo special for Brazil No. 1 Alisson

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson said it "means a lot" to meet Flamengo in the final of the Club World Cup in Qatar.

He made the comments after the Reds booked their final spot, thanks to Roberto Firmino's added-time winner in the 2-1 triumph over Mexican side Monterrey at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Naby Keita opened the scoring in the 11th minute, but Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori - brother of ex-Everton defender Ramiro - equalised just three minutes later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's clever low cross set up Firmino's first goal in seven matches in the first minute of added time to seal the tie.

Looking forward to Sunday morning's final against Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo, Selecao No. 1 Alisson told Fifa.com: "I've grown up with the dream and life goal of playing in a Club World Cup...

"I remember the moment (my former club Internacional won the title in 2006) - I was with my friends and I celebrated it a lot.

"It means a lot to be facing a Brazilian team in the final. I like their style of play and I have many friends on their side."

Alisson is big reason Liverpool reached the final, with manager Juergen Klopp praising his custodian after he stepped up and made a string of saves.

The Reds were missing three of their four centre-backs - Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk - and had to play midfielder Jordan Henderson in defence.

Said Klopp: "All you need is Alisson Becker, Alisson Becker. He was there in the decisive moments."

Former Liverpool players Harry Kewell and Glen Johnson, meanwhile, saved their praise for Alexander-Arnold's assist.

His clever ball managed to evade the eight Monterrey players in the box and find its way to match-winner Firmino.

The Australian said on the BBC: "The pass was world class...

"He is obviously seeing things in games, and this movement of Firmino... he knows exactly where it is going to be.

"It is the pace of it that is the difference. It was the perfect timing of the pass to put it in that area."

Johnson added: "Some people would see the space and think 'whip it into a dangerous area', whereas he has stayed calm and composed and just caressed it in there."