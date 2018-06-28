Coach Gernot Rohr: Nigeria will get stronger with age

Nigeria paid the price for their inexperience when they were ousted from the World Cup by Argentina yesterday morning (Singapore time), but the defeat will serve as a valuable lesson, their coach Gernot Rohr said.

The youngest team at the tournament came into the match needing to avoid defeat to hopefully progress to the knockout rounds and, but for Marcos Rojo's late strike, would have held on for a deserved draw instead of losing 2-1.

"It's a big disappointment," Rohr said.

"My team gave their best. These kind of matches build the character of the team. This is championship level and we are not ready for that now. It was also down to a little bit of luck and we didn't have it today.

"We have a very young team who lack some experience but, in four years, we'll be very strong. I'd like to continue with this team because I have a good feeling about them.