Coach Tite says Brazil are deserving winners

Tite insisted that Brazil were better than South American rivals Argentina, after a stoppage-time goal from Miranda gave the Selecao a 1-0 win in a foul-strewn friendly in Saudi Arabia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The central defender rose at the near post to beat Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero to a Neymar corner and head home the winner, deciding a game that was set to go to penalties to determine a winner.

"Argentina created chances to score, tried to win, but Brazil were better and the team's performance was rewarded with the goal," Goal.com quoted Tite as saying.

"It (Miranda's winner) could have been another time, but it was in the end. The team were concentrating. The corner was the result of a volume of play that we put in the game."

Argentina are one of only two teams to have beaten Brazil since Tite took over as coach in 2016 but, without Lionel Messi who is taking a sabbatical from international football, they rarely troubled their neighbours in a derby match dubbed the Superclasico, Reuters reported.

The game was played in the heat of the King Abdullah Sports City and the conditions contributed to a stop-start encounter that included 35 fouls, 21 of them awarded to Brazil.

Miranda should have given Brazil the lead in the 28th minute when a Casemiro cross fell to him just metres from goal, but his scuffed shot was blocked on the line by Nicolas Otamendi.

Paulo Dybala went close with a swerving free-kick for Argentina from just outside the box a minute later.

Argentina improved considerably after the break, but Brazil still had the better chances, with Romero parrying away a fierce volley from Arthur after 70 minutes and Casemiro almost grabbing the winner with seven minutes left only to see his deflected free-kick curl wide.

"The team felt tired in the second half, but we dominated our opponents, we played well and we got the goal at the end," said Brazil and Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis.

"Obviously, our team are better than theirs. We have maintained the same squad for years and they are in the process of renewal... You don't notice that so much in a clasico, what you do notice is their fight. But we deserved to win."

"Scoring a goal against Argentina is always gratifying and always exciting," Inter Milan defender Miranda added.

The defeat was the first in four games for Lionel Scaloni, the interim coach who replaced Jorge Sampaoli after the Russia World Cup.