Colombia aim to better 2014 showing

Colombia striker Luis Muriel believes his country can better their best ever showing in a World Cup in Russia.

Four years ago, Colombia reached the quarter-finals in Brazil, playing some thrilling football along the way.

GROUP H COLOMBIA JAPAN

Said Muriel: "A successful World Cup for us would be surpassing what we achieved in Brazil. We want to go much further because this squad has what it takes."

But first they have to show they have what it takes to beat Japan in their Group H opener at the Mordovia Arena tonight.

Japan are under pressure after a string of underwhelming displays in the last few weeks, during which unpopular Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic was replaced by Akira Nishino.