‘Colombia better than Germany, Portugal’

Robert Lewandowski's Poland are out of the World Cup after being floored by Colombia.

Colombia are better than the world or European champions.

That was the assessment of Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski after his side were comfortably dispatched 3-0 in their World Cup Group H clash at the Kazan Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals by Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado saw the top seeds of Group H and Fifa's No. 8-ranked side knocked out of the World Cup.

It prompted Bayern Munich star Lewandowski to tell Polish media: "Colombia were better than us as a team, both technically and tactically. We couldn't do anything.

"They were so much better, so ahead of us. We lacked skills. They are the strongest team that we faced over the past few years.

"Even Germany and Portugal were easier to play against...

"Let's be frank, it's not like we lost by a whisker...

"I was alone, we fought, I fought, I did everything I could, but fighting is not enough to win World Cup matches. You also have to have quality, and we had too little of that."

It was a sentiment echoed by teammate Maciej Rybus, who added: "Today we played against a very good team.

"A better team than we are… We played well for the first 15 minutes and then something went wrong and the opponents punished us."

How Poland's World Cup campaign has gone so wrong won't just be stumping their players.

At the Euros two years ago, they held world champions Germany to a 0-0 draw in the group stage and only bowed out on penalties to eventual winners Portugal.

They built on that by comfortably qualifying for the World Cup, dropping just five points out of a possible 30 and shooting up the Fifa rankings.

Colombia, meanwhile, won just three of their last 12 matches before yesterday.

But against Poland, they showed glimpses of the form that saw them reach the quarter-finals of the last World Cup in Brazil.

Falcao missed that tournament through injury and 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez believes his former AS Monaco teammate is going to make up for lost time.

He said: "He has been waiting for that goal for four years, and we are waiting for him to score again."

Despite Colombia's glowing performance in Kazan, the spectre of their dark past looms.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman dedicated the win to suspended midfielder Carlos Sanchez, after he reportedly received death threats following his red card during the 2-1 defeat by Japan.

It evoked memories of the chilling murder of former Colombia defender Andres Escobar, who was killed after his own goal led to defeat by the United States in the 1994 World Cup.