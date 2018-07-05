Colombia coach fumes at ref and England

Colombia's efforts to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second straight time were hampered by refereeing interruptions and constant calls from England's players for fouls in the South Americans' last-16 loss on penalties, said coach Jose Pekerman.

Colombia missed one penalty and saw another saved in the shoot-out to go down 4-3, after forcing the game to extra-time courtesy of a last-gasp equaliser by Yerry Mina that saw them level the scores at 1-1.

But Pekerman said the England players were demanding fouls which in his opinion were not, complaining to American referee Mark Geiger and affecting Colombia's game.

"There were many situations, as expected, and everybody knew the match would be like this and I think we have to try to defend football," Peckerman said.