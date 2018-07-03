Colombia’s midfield can tear you apart: Fabianski

West Ham United's Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has warned England to be wary of Colombia's midfield ahead of their last-16 clash tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

"If you look at their individual qualities, the team to avoid at this stage of the tournament would be them," said Fabianski, whose Poland side were beaten 3-0 by Colombia in the group stage.

"Colombia have so much quality in midfield. In Juan Cuadrado, (James) Rodriguez - especially him - and (Juan) Quintero, who is a very good player with a real confidence about himself.

"They can hurt you.

"That is a really high-quality midfield.

"They tore us apart when we played them, so I really think you have to look out if you are England."

Colombia's former midfield maestro Carlos Valderrama, meanwhile, said: "It will be so close that a penalty or a free-kick will be the difference ."