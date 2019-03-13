Coman and Alaba fit to feature against Liverpool

Bayern Munich's David Alaba and Kingsley Coman have been passed fit for the Champions League last-16, second-leg tie against Liverpool tomorrow morning (Singapore time), coach Niko Kovac said.

The pair had been racing to recover from injuries after the goalless first-leg draw at Anfield last month.

"Alaba took part in training yesterday, not the whole training," Kovac said yesterday.

"We will have the final training today and I think he will be starting. He is mentally and physically fit to help the team."

French winger Coman, who was nursing a hamstring injury, has also recovered but it is not yet clear whether he will start.

"Kingsley pushed himself to the limit in training. It's looking good for him," Kovac added.

"He is fit for tomorrow. Whether it is good enough for him to start, we will have to see, but he is, in any case, an option."

Bayern, who will be without the suspended Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Mueller, took over at the top of the Bundesliga from Borussia Dortmund after a 6-0 demolition of VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday for their 12th win in the last 13 league games.

They are in fine form and Kovac said he does not expect another goalless draw against the English side.

He said: "We know they are strong in defence. With Virgil van Dijk coming back, Liverpool will be even stronger in defence but we can score goals.

"We have shown that in the Bundesliga. Tomorrow there won't be a 0-0.

"We want to win it and that is how we will approach the game.

"You cannot rely twice on a goalless draw to advance."

Bayern may have been scoring lots of goals lately but they have also been wasteful up front, the Croat said, hoping his team will improve their finishing in front of a fiery home crowd.