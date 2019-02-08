Coman rescues Bayern in German Cup
Bayern Munich stumbled into the German Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Hertha took the lead through Maximilian Mittelstaedt, but Bayern hit back through Serge Gnabry. The German then gave his side the lead, but Davie Selke pounced on an error by Mats Hummels to level the scores.
Kingsley Coman spared Hummels' blushes when he nodded in the winner eight minutes into extra time.
"We all make mistakes from time to time... It's always tough in the cup and we are proud to be through," Gnabry told ARD. - AFP
