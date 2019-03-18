Comeback win for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time winner to complete a 3-2 fightback at Hertha Berlin yesterday morning (Singapore time) and reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga, three points ahead of Bayern Munich, who faced Mainz this morning.

Dortmund scored through Thomas Delaney in the 14th minute and Dan-Axel Zagadou two minutes after the restart to cancel out Salomon Kalou's first-half double.