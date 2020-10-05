Confusion over Juventus-Napoli game

Napoli had reportedly not left for Turin a few hours before the kick-off of their Serie A game against Juventus this morning (Singapore time), although the Italian league said it was safe to play despite the Naples side having two Covid-19 cases.

The Serie A insisted that all the health protocols were in place for the match to safely go ahead as scheduled at Juventus Stadium in Turin, saying they could field the other players who tested negative.

But Napoli were barred from leaving by the regional authorities after midfielders Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski contracted the virus.