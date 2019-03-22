Conmebol: We are favourites to host 2030 World Cup

A joint bid by Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile is favourite to win the right to host the 2030 World Cup, the president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said yesterday.

"Today, we are favourites to win. If we do our job at Conmebol and the countries do theirs then we are favourites to win," Alejandro Dominguez said.

The multi-nation bid is designed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup which took place in Uruguay in 1930.

The four South American nations are expected to face stiff competition, with Morocco, Spain, Portugal and England among countries to express interest.