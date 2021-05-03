Conte hails Inter Milan's players for ending Juventus' dynasty

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte congratulated his men for "toppling a kingdom" just before his side sealed their Serie A title yesterday.

A 2-0 win over Crotone - thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi - moved the Nerazzurri to the brink of the crown yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo last night then sealed the Scudetto for Conte's men, who ended Juventus' nine-year stranglehold with four games to spare.

"We are succeeding in toppling a kingdom that had lasted for nine years," said Conte, who coached Juventus from 2011 to 2014.

"We're aware that we can do something extraordinary because Inter haven't won a Scudetto in 11 years, and we're breaking up a dynasty. The lads deserve this joy, congratulations to them."

Atalanta are second, 13 points behind Inter, after the draw with Sassuolo. AC Milan are third after beating Benevento 2-0, while Napoli are fourth after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari. Juventus are fifth, ahead of their match with Udinese this morning.