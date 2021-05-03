Conte hails Inter Milan's players for ending Juventus' dynasty
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte congratulated his men for "toppling a kingdom" just before his side sealed their Serie A title yesterday.
A 2-0 win over Crotone - thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi - moved the Nerazzurri to the brink of the crown yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo last night then sealed the Scudetto for Conte's men, who ended Juventus' nine-year stranglehold with four games to spare.
"We are succeeding in toppling a kingdom that had lasted for nine years," said Conte, who coached Juventus from 2011 to 2014.
"We're aware that we can do something extraordinary because Inter haven't won a Scudetto in 11 years, and we're breaking up a dynasty. The lads deserve this joy, congratulations to them."
Atalanta are second, 13 points behind Inter, after the draw with Sassuolo. AC Milan are third after beating Benevento 2-0, while Napoli are fourth after a 1-1 draw with Cagliari. Juventus are fifth, ahead of their match with Udinese this morning.
Inter could decide Juventus' Champions League fate as they meet in their penultimate game in Turin in two weeks. - AFP
