Contract news in next few weeks: Ramsey

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey says he is excited about playing under new boss Unai Emery and expects movement on a fresh contract "in the next few weeks".

Ramsey is considered key to Emery's rebuilding project at the London club after the 22-year Arsene Wenger era but, with his contract expiring next year, the Wales international raised hopes he could agree a new deal.

Ramsey said he was encouraged by the ideas and philosophy of Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain coach, as his agent pursues talks with the Arsenal hierarchy.

"We've yet to come to an agreement. I still have a year left and I'm really happy playing here," the 27-year-old midfielder said during Arsenal's pre-season trip to Singapore.

"There's a great opportunity this season under the new manager to go on and hopefully compete for things, so I'm looking forward to that and if something's to happen we'll see in the next few weeks or so."

Ramsey said his discussions with Emery had been "purely football" as Arsenal attempt to return to trophy-winning ways and Champions League football after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

He said there was a buzz about the team as the players take on the Spanish coach's tactics, most notably a high-tempo, pressing game.

"I'm looking forward to playing the way that he wants to play. It's very exciting," Ramsey said.

"I think all the players are really looking forward to this season and hopefully we can hit the ground running right from the off.

"It's always difficult when a new manager comes in, for him to get his ideas across to the team and for it to just click straight away, but hopefully that will be the case.

"But yeah, I am encouraged by the way he wants to play and his ideas."

Fellow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said Ramsey, a dynamic central player who can create and defend in equal measure, was well-suited to Arsenal's new tactical blueprint.

"We're going to be very happy if Aaron stays because he's a very important player for Arsenal and obviously he's a huge player for the philosophy of Unai Emery," he said.