Controversy over Ryan Giggs’ comments regarding Daniel James’ injury

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has stirred controversy for his comments regarding a head injury suffered by Daniel James during a 1-1 draw with Croatia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After 15 minutes at Cardiff City Stadium, the Manchester United attacker suffered what looked like a concussion.

The ex-Swansea City winger competed with Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida for a high ball and the Welshman finished on the ground, looking like he suffered a concussion.

But, after receiving medical treatment, James returned to the pitch and played the full 90 minutes of the Group E Euro 2020 qualifier.

After the match, Giggs said: "The physio came over but there was no problem. We did all the (concussion) tests at half-time and he was fine.

"He stayed down and was a bit streetwise. He told the doctors, 'I'm not moving, I'm just sitting still.'

"Not to get anyone sent off, he was just using his nous."

James, 21, added: "I think he just caught me in the head. I didn't get knocked out, fortunately."

British brain injury charity Headway slammed both Giggs and James, telling Sky Sports: "Although it is argued that concussion protocols were followed, the rules state that if a concussion is suspected, a player must be removed...

"Giggs' claim that the player was being 'streetwise' by staying down and appearing to have been knocked out is shocking.

"If that is the case and James was 'acting', it raises serious questions about the player's understanding of the seriousness of concussion...

"It is simply not acceptable for teams to use concussion protocols for tactical gain."

Two players whose careers were cut short by head injuries, former United States striker Taylor Twellman and ex-England midfielder Ryan Mason also expressed their bemusement.

Twellman tweeted: "I just don't understand how Uefa and Fifa continue to keep their heads in the sand... I fear it's going to take some catastrophic for there to be substantial change."

However, ex-England midfielder Danny Murphy defended Giggs, telling talkSPORT: "He's told the truth. So do you want him to lie? Or do you want him to just tell the truth but with a bit more discipline on the player?"