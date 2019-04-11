Copa America to be revamped

Next year's Copa America will mark a tournament revamp, with six teams beginning the campaign in a north zone in Colombia and six playing in a south zone in co-hosts Argentina, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said yesterday.

Argentina will be in the southern group, alongside Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia and an yet undisclosed guest.

Brazil will feature in the northern group with Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru and another invited nation.

The teams will play each other once in their groups, and the top four sides in each group will then qualify for the quarter-finals. The final will be played in Argentina.

The changes are part of a widespread attempt to revitalise South American club and international competitions and bring them more into line with Europe.