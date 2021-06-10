Copa America clouded by fresh doubts

New doubts have gathered over the Copa America ahead of its kick-off next Monday morning (Singapore time) as Brazil's Supreme Court agreed to consider blocking the troubled tournament and the Selecao's players said they were against holding it.

Organisers are battling the odds to pull off the South American football championship this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has forced them into a last-minute search for an emergency host country that ended with the controversial choice of Brazil last week.

Brazil's Supreme Court said it would rule today on two requests to block the 10-nation tournament.

Chief Justice Luiz Fux said given the "exceptional nature of the case," he had decided to have the full 11-member court take up the matter in an extraordinary virtual session.

Hours later, Brazil's national players said they were against holding the tournament, but put to rest rumours that they were planning a boycott.

On the pitch, the Selecao defeated hosts Paraguay 2-0 yesterday morning to maintain their perfect record after six World Cup qualifiers.

Neymar scored the opener and created the other for substitute Lucas Paqueta deep into injury time in Asuncion.

Argentina were held 2-2 by hosts Colombia, who scored an injury-time equaliser via Miguel Borja.