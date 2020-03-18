Copa America postponed to 2021
This year's Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said yesterday.
The 12-team tournament, which had originally been scheduled from June 12 to July 12 in Colombia and Argentina, follows the Euro Championship in being pushed back by a year with global sport being brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.
Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez said the rescheduled tournament would be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021. - REUTERS
NFL star Tom Brady leaves New England Patriots
American football star Tom Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots yesterday, ending a glittering 20-year run with the franchise which saw him become the most successful quarterback in NFL history.
Brady, 42, confirmed his departure on social media, but did not divulge where he will play next season.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady, who won a record six Super Bowl titles, said in a statement. - AFP
French Open delayed till Sept 20-Oct 4
The French Open tennis tournament has been postponed until Sept 20-Oct 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak, organisers of the season's second Grand Slam said yesterday.
It was initially scheduled to be played from May 24-June 7.
Meanwhile, the WTA Tour has suspended the women's tennis season until May 2 for the same reason.
"At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2," said a WTA spokesman on Monday.
The men's ATP Tour last week put its season on hold until April 27. - REUTERS, AFP
