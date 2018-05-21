Costacurta hails Balotelli return

Top Italian FA official Alessandro Costacurta yesterday welcomed Roberto Mancini's decision to recall Nice striker Mario Balotelli as the new Italy coach promised a "rebirth" of the national side.

Balotelli, who has not played since Italy's group-stage exit from the 2014 World Cup, has been recalled by Mancini for three upcoming friendlies.

Costacurta said Balotelli's form at Nice had warranted him being given another a chance.

"Becoming a parent does change you and nobody can attest that more than Mancini," said the former AC Milan defender and current federation deputy commissioner.

"I think Balotelli's performances on the field were worthy of a call-up."

Balotelli - who Mancini coached at both Inter Milan and Manchester City - has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for the Azzurri but had been overlooked due to behavioural issues.

Mancini took over last Monday, six months after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked following Italy's failure to qualify for next month's World Cup, and takes charge of his first game against Saudi Arabia in St Gallen, Switzerland, on May 28.

"Usually, big disappointments can lead to great triumphs," said Mancini. "In difficult moments that is when Italy found their pride and these players must take us back to the top of the world, where we deserve to be. I want this to be the Italy of rebirth."

Mancini and Costacurta were speaking on the sidelines of the Kick-Off 2018 event organised by the Italian FA at Coverciano, near Florence.

"I think Italy are still a football superpower, as we have 50 million coaches," joked Mancini about Italy's passionate fans.

Meanwhile, Costacurta said he hopes goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon - the holder of a record 176 caps - would change his mind and play one final friendly.

"I'm sorry that Buffon does not want to do a goodbye with the national team like he did with Juventus, it would have been nice if all of Italy could have thanked him for what he has done over the years," he said.