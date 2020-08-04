Coughing at opponents, referees an offence: England FA
Players who deliberately cough at opponents or referees can be shown red or yellow cards under new guidelines issued by England's Football Association (FA) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The instructions to referees taking charge of games when Covid-19 restrictions are in place will come into force immediately and be applied at all levels of the game.
The FA added that the offence would fall under the category of "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures".
The document added that referees must not look to punish "routine" coughing and should remind players to avoid spitting on the ground, although it is not an act of misconduct. - REUTERS
