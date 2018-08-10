Courtois courting controversy

Thibaut Courtois angers Chelsea fans by kissing the Real Madrid badge during his unveiling at the Bernabeu yesterday.

Real Madrid's new goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to delete a post on his Instagram account after it attracted furious reactions from fans of his former club Chelsea.

The Belgian, who completed a £35 million (S$61.5m) move to Real Madrid yesterday, had wanted to express his gratitude to the Blues supporters.

As part of the deal, Real midfielder Mateo Kovacic has joined Chelsea on a season-long loan, while the London club have signed Athletic Bilbao custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga for a record £71m.

Courtois' unveiling at the Bernabeu last night sparked even greater furore among Blues fans, as he kissed the Real badge on his jersey and suggested that Chelsea star Eden Hazard should follow him.

"Today, I am realising a dream," said Courtois.

"This is the best club in the world. I'm a Madridista and I want to defend this jersey. Thank you and Hala Madrid!"

The 26-year-old later said that Hazard is "a great player and if he could come here one day it would be fantastic".

Not surprisingly, many Chelsea fans did not react too kindly to his words and actions.

"Good riddance," one tweeted.

Another wrote, "Courtois kissing the badge within half hour of wearing the shirt," before adding some expletives.

Meanwhile, Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas insisted that he will be staying put to fight for the No. 1 spot.

"Tell everyone loud and clear, I have as much enthusiasm for leaving Madrid as I do for dying."

There will almost certainly be better treatment for Courtois' replacement Arrizabalaga.

Arrizabalaga told Chelsea's official app, The 5th Stand, yesterday: "All clubs need to fight to win titles and what all players want is to win. So what I would like is to win more titles for the club.

"This is what I aspire to do. I would like to be remembered at this club when I leave years down the line as a goalkeeper that has helped the club win a lot of titles and gone down in history in that way."

Arrizabalaga had spoken to his compatriots at Chelsea, such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez about life at Stamford Bridge.

He said: "I had excellent references from them about the club, knowing them and being able to talk to them has been a great support for me over the last few days.

"And then of course there are many great players here, like N'Golo Kante, (Eden) Hazard, (Olivier) Giroud. It's a squad full of fantastic players. We have a very exciting season ahead of us, so let's go for it."

Azpilicueta, who is from the same Basque region in Spain as Arrizabalaga, has promised to help his fellow countryman settle down in London.

"I know him well," Azpilicueta told the club website. "He is a very good goalkeeper. He can reach a very high level here in England at Chelsea, and we are obviously happy to have him with us.

"He is very communicative and is always talking to the team, and the defence in particular. He is still only 23 and I am sure he will keep growing."

DEBUT

Arrizabalaga could make his debut in tomorrow's English Premier League match at Huddersfield Town.

Kovacic, who was part of the Croatia team that reached last month's World Cup final, is also in line for his Chelsea debut.

The 24-year-old said on the club's website: "I will try to do my best for this club. It is a new league for me, the beginning is always tough, but I am sure the coach and my new teammates will help me and I am looking forward to a great season."

Chelsea's other new signings this season are midfielder Jorginho and back-up goalkeeper Robert Green.