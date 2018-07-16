Courtois, Hazard hint at Chelsea exit

Belgium captain Eden Hazard ended the World Cup the same way he began it, by again suggesting that he is set to leave Chelsea.

The 27-year-old joined Thomas Meunier on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win as the Red Devils saw off England for the second time in Russia.

The result of the third-place play-off at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Saturday capped off Belgium's best showing at football's showpiece event, but it was Hazard who stole the show with his post-match comments.

He said: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea, it might be time to discover something different.

"I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision.

"For my career, certainly after this World Cup, I'm at a moment where I might change.

"I will go on holiday and ask myself the right questions."

Hazard has long been linked with a move to Champions League winners Real Madrid, and just as he had done before Belgium's opening match against Panama, he continued flirting with the Spanish giants in an interview with beIN Sports last week.

"I think Real Madrid is everyone's dream. (Zinedine) Zidane or no Zidane, the white shirt is special," Hazard said.

The playmaker did not mention Real by name on Saturday but alluded to his previous comments.

"We all know that I've always felt well at Chelsea, and I've been linked to all the big clubs.

"Next week it will be Bayern (Munich). No I'm joking.

"You all know my preferred destination."

REAL-BOUND

Last week, former Chelsea player Brian Laudrup told a Croatian newspaper that Hazard told him that "he's preparing to join Real".

Hazard joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2012 for £32 million (S$57.8m) and won two English Premier League titles and the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League with the Blues.

Chelsea are likely to undergo a transition with Maurizio Sarri appointed as Antonio Conte's successor last week.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are believed to be in the market for Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement after his 100 million-euro (S$159.4m) move to Juventus last week.

Hazard would fit the bill of a high-profile name Los Blancos tend to gravitate to, but he may not be the only player making the move from Stamford Bridge to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Belgium No. 1 Thibaut Courtois joined his clubmate in casting doubt over his Chelsea future and suggested that he wanted to end up at the same destination as Hazard.

The 26-year-old has just 12 months left on his contract and has spoken of his affinity for the Spanish capital, having played for Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014.

Real are also believed to be keen on a new goalkeeper, with former coach Zidane's decision to quit reportedly coming after he disagreed with club president Florentino Perez on the latter's plans to sign a new goalkeeper.

CONTRACT OFFER

Courtois, meanwhile, has said his performances in Russia merit an improved offer on the contract extension offered by Chelsea.

He said: "I will be coming back, for sure and I will see what they want and how they say it.

"Obviously, with this World Cup, I think what was on the table obviously is different than what I can have, maybe.

"In this World Cup, I have ignored all the speculation, all the rumours. But now in the next few days, I will have a chat with my agent and see what Chelsea told him, and then we will talk.

"But I feel happy at Chelsea, it's not that I necessarily want to leave...

"People always complain that players don't comply with their contracts, but maybe they do.

"I don't think they will keep someone with my qualities on the bench, even if I don't sign (a new contract).

"But maybe (staying) is possible, because I like it in London."

However, the custodian added: "Wherever I go, Eden must follow. We will not let each other go."

While the third-place play-off is regularly panned as the match no team want to play, Courtois and teammate Axel Witsel both insisted they were happy to have finished third in Russia.

Said Courtois: "We are very happy even though we were coming here... to win the World Cup.

"We tried to show our maximum and but couldn't manage to win the semi-final. We are happy with the third place.

"We have a team of winners. We want to achieve success at the Euros in two years and at the World Cup in four."

Witsel concurred, adding: "Third place is also a victory... We wanted very much to make it into the history of the Belgian football."

Vincent Kompany, however, seemed less positive as he reflected on what could have been. He said: "I think if we had played the final, we would have won the World Cup.

"But third place is consolation for our supporters and a nice reward for us."

With some members of Belgium's golden generation, unlikely to feature in four years time, coach Roberto Martinez believes Belgium need to focus on youth development and getting their age-group sides winning more, "so that there can be a seamless flow of talent into the national team".