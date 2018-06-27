Coutinho to the fore as Neymar's ankle is still sore

Brazil superstar Neymar may have always been the star of the team, but their talisman in Russia has been Philippe Coutinho, said Selecao legends Roberto Carlos and Kaka.

Both icons, who were part of the Brazil side that won the 2002 World Cup, believe that Coutinho has assumed the mantle of the Selecao's go-to man.

The Barcelona midfielder broke the deadlock against Costa Rica in the 91st minute, paving the way for a 2-0 win last Friday, adding to his goal in the opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

GROUP E SERBIA BRAZIL

Brazil newspaper Globo Esporte reported that against Serbia, Tite will stick to the same starting XI that beat the Central Americans, which means Gabriel Jesus will keep his place ahead of Roberto Firmino, who contributed the knock-down for Coutinho's strike against Costa Rica.

Kaka told ESPN Brasil that while Neymar remains the star, other players have also stepped who can change the game too.

"Neymar is our best player," Kaka said. "And I think Tite is doing a great work on managing him and trying to get him as comfortable as possible and trying to make the group stronger.

"The group is so strong, and we see Coutinho as the protagonist, the most decisive player in Brazil."

Carlos, a former left-back known for his wicked free-kicks, wrote in his Sunday People column that Coutinho has stepped up in Russia.

Said Carlos: "Everyone speaks about Neymar, but Coutinho is proving that he's also a massive player for Brazil too.

"When all the defenders focus on Neymar, he pops up and decides matches.

Everyone speaks about Neymar, but Coutinho is proving that he’s also a massive player for Brazil too. Brazil legend Roberto Carlos, in his column for Sunday People

"I love watching that guy play. He's brilliant on the ball, obviously, but he's clever off it, too, taking up good positions."

Meanwhile, Kaka has preached patience for Neymar, who entered the tournament still nursing a foot injury suffered while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in February.

"He's been recovering for about three months. It takes some time," said former AC Milan playmaker Kaka, himself a victim of serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Serbia who need to win to advance to the Round of 16, are also likely to start with the same team that lost 2-1 to Switzerland last Friday.

PREDICTIONS

Brazil to win 3-1, Switzerland to beat Costa Rica 1-0

"Brazil are a very strong team and too good for Serbia.

"Costa Rica have a good goalkeeper in Keylor Navas and a stubborn defence that will make it difficult for the Swiss."

- Lions goalkeeper Hassan Sunny

Brazil to win 2-0, Switzerland to win 3-1

"Brazil have so many quality attackers, they will prove too strong for Serbia. Switzerland have better teamwork and will beat Costa Rica."

- Ex-Thai international Therdsak Chaiman

EQUATIONS