Coutinho needs a coach like Klopp: Pundit

Philippe Coutinho's dream move to Barcelona has not turned out how he had envisioned, and South American football expert Tim Vickery believes one reason for that is the Brazilian is missing a manager like Juergen Klopp.

The 26-year-old left Klopp's Liverpool to join the La Liga champions a year ago for £105 million (S$182.6m) but has not managed to earn himself a starting berth in the Barca team.

He was seen to be Andres Iniesta's heir but Vickery said that Barca have abandoned that idea.

He said on talkSPORT: "Coutinho now as a player and maybe as a person is kind of at a crossroads... Barcelona seem to have abandoned the idea of playing him in midfield.

"He looks sad... You wonder with him, on a personal level, if he really needs good man-management and a coach who is going to fill him with confidence, rather than saying, 'You're not doing well son, do better, it's all up to you'."

In recent times, Coutinho has been linked with a move to Manchester United but Spanish football expert Graham Hunter thinks Barca are more likely to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain, if they can re-sign Neymar.

He said on Sky Sports: "If there was an opportunity to try and do some sort of deal with PSG, where Coutinho went to PSG and Neymar came back to the Nou Camp, then the people on the board at the Nou Camp would absolutely seize upon it."

Despite talk of an exit from Barcelona, Coutinho has started his side's last two matches, grabbing a goal and an assist. Additionally, only eight Barca players have had more time on the pitch than the 26-year-old.

Said Barca boss Ernesto Valverde after the 3-0 win over Eibar on Monday: "(Coutinho) is a player who gave us a lot... He has incredible quality."