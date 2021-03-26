Covid-19 case in Germany's World Cup qualification squad
Germany midfielder Jonas Hofmann tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined along with defender Marcel Halstenberg, a close contact, the country's football federation (DFB) said last night.
With all other players and staff returning negative results upon retesting yesterday, their opening World Cup 2022 qualifier against Iceland in Duisburg this morning (Singapore time) would go ahead as scheduled.
National team director Oliver Bierhoff said the positive case was a blow, but they are in "good spirits". - REUTERS
