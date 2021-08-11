Football

Covid-19 status checks for EPL fans

Aug 11, 2021 06:00 am

Fans attending English Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their Covid-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season, which kicks off on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the NHS COVID Pass, the EPL said in a statement.

It added that it was working to introduce checks in "a staged way so there is the least disruption and maximum safety possible".

Supporters must also adhere to a new code of conduct, the league said, which includes wearing masks indoors, avoiding close contact with people they do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums. The season kicks off with newly promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal. - REUTERS

Five new boys who can light up the EPL: Richard Buxton
Football

Five new boys who can light up the EPL

Related Stories

EPL to issue permanent stadium bans to misbehaving fans

PSG’s new front three is mind-boggling: Giuly

Real to sue La Liga president Tebas and CVC chief de Jaime Guijarro

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football