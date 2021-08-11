Covid-19 status checks for EPL fans
Fans attending English Premier League games are set to face random spot checks of their Covid-19 status at some stadiums in the opening weeks of the new season, which kicks off on Saturday morning (Singapore time).
Ticket holders should be prepared to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result within 48 hours before the game via the NHS COVID Pass, the EPL said in a statement.
It added that it was working to introduce checks in "a staged way so there is the least disruption and maximum safety possible".
Supporters must also adhere to a new code of conduct, the league said, which includes wearing masks indoors, avoiding close contact with people they do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums. The season kicks off with newly promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal. - REUTERS
