Covid-19 testing required for fans attending League Cup final
Supporters wishing to attend the League Cup final on April 25 between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will need to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours of the match.
City and Tottenham will each be given 2,000 tickets for the game at Wembley, which is being used as a test event for the return of fans to stadiums.
A total crowd of 8,000 will be allowed to attend, with the other 50 per cent of tickets going to local residents near Wembley and National Health Service staff.
"It's the first step. If the government say we can, it's good news. Hopefully in the future, it will return to normality but, at the same time, (we must) follow the instructions from the government and scientists," said City boss Pep Guardiola. - AFP
