Covid-hit Serge Gnabry hands Bayern Munich an attacking dilemma

Having lost star striker Robert Lewandowski to a knee injury, Bayern Munich will now also be without forward Serge Gnabry for their Champions League quarter-final, first-leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Gnabry tested positive for Covid-19 and is now isolating at home, the club confirmed on social media yesterday, after Bayern coach Hansi Flick had earlier said the 25-year-old German was absent from training due to a sore throat.

The Bavarian side are brimming with confidence, though, having beaten second-placed RB Leipzig 1-0 last Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern have also won their last seven games in all competitions and scored 23 goals ahead of their meeting with the French giants, who lost 1-0 at home to Lille last weekend.

Bayern met PSG in last season's Champions League final with the German side lifting the trophy but that counts for little now, said Flick.

"Paris are a new team with a new coach. I don't think that game matters any more. We want to reach the semis and the final. That is our aim," he said.

Noting the Paris side's enormous quality up front, Flick added that Bayern would have to beware of the speed of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe if they lose possession.

The German refused to confirm reports that centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season having not been offered a contract extension.

Both Boateng and left-back Alphonso Davies are available to face PSG after being suspended for last Saturday's win.